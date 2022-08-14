Ship with grain for Ethiopia leaves Yuzhny port — Odessa authorities

KIEV, August 14. /TASS/. The ship with grain for Ethiopia, which was chartered by the UN World Food Program, has sailed off from the Ukrainian port of Yuzhny, Maxim Marchenko, head of the Odessa region military administration, said on Sunday.

"Today, we with the Ukrainian minister of infrastructure [Alexander Kubrakov] visited the port of Yuzhny, where the first ship chartered by the UN World Food Program left the grain terminal and sailed off for Ethiopia," he said in a video address posted on his Telegram channel.

According to the Ukrainian infrastructure minister, the ship will deliver more than 23,000 tonnes of wheat to Ethiopia.

UN Secretary General’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said earlier that the United Nations had chartered a ship to deliver wheat paid for by the World Food Program. The Brave Commander will be the first ship to deliver food aid to Africa under the humanitarian initiative for the export of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea.

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. One of the documents envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey and the United Nations provides for the establishment of a four-side coordination center to search ships carrying grain to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid provocations.