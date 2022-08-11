Zaporozhye NPP shelling to lead to power outages in Ukraine — authorities

MELITOPOL, August 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant territory will lead to the termination of power supply to Kiev-controlled territories, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye region's military-civilian administration, told TASS on Thursday.

"The more shelling [of the nuclear power plant] takes place, the faster we come to the conclusion that it is necessary to stop supplying electricity to the territories under the control of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky's regime. Because we do not plan to finance this regime with electricity and other resources. And secondly, this is how they (Kiev - TASS) spend the money they save not on development, not on creation, but on attempts to shell, kill and reduce the population in the liberated territories," he said.

The Ukrainian military attempted to attack Energodar and the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant with drone strikes and heavy artillery overnight and on Thursday morning, but Russian air defense systems have repelled all the attacks. On Thursday afternoon, the Ukrainian armed forces shelled the power plant again.

Since the beginning of August, the Ukrainian armed forces have attempted at least five strikes against the nuclear power plant and Energodar: on August 5, they shelled the plant area three times, on August 6, the Zaporozhye NPP sanatorium and the water intake in Energodar came under fire, on August 7 there was another strike on the NPP, the spent nuclear fuel storage area was in the target area.