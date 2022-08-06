Kakhovka senior official dies after assassination attempt — authorities

KHERSON, August 6. /TASS/. Vitaly Gura, a deputy head of the civil-military administration of the Kakhovka district in the Kherson Region, has died after the assassination attempt, Yekaterina Gubareva, a deputy head of the civil-military administration of the Kherson Region, wrote on her Telegram channel on Saturday.

"Vitaly Gura, the deputy head of the Novaya Kakhovka administration in charge of the housing and utility sector, died from his wounds," Gubareva wrote.

Earlier on Saturday, the press office of the civil-military administration of the Kakhovka district told TASS that Gura had been attacked in his home. The man sustained multiple bullet wounds. His condition is estimated as serious.

In mid-March, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian forces had taken full control of the Kherson region. In late April, a civil-military administration was established in the region. A high level of terrorist threat still remains in the region. Subversive and reconnaissance groups operating on orders from Ukraine are attempting to destabilize the situation. Earlier, a series of assassination attempts on civil-military administration officials by the Kiev regime has ripped through the Kherson region.