US to discuss price cap on Russian oil exports with Indonesia and Singapore — Reuters

WASHINGTON, August 6. /TASS/. Elizabeth Rosenberg, the Treasury Department’s assistant secretary for terrorist financing and financial crimes, will next week visit Indonesia and Singapore to discuss the potential oil price cap on Russia, Reuters reported on Friday.

According to Reuters, Rosenberg will arrive in Jakarta on Monday and will head to Singapore on Tuesday. She is also planning to meet with local business leaders in energy and finance, Reuters added. In April, Indonesia’s state-run energy company Pertamina said it was mulling Russian crude oil purchases.

The embargo on Russian oil exports imposed by the EU and the US has fueled prices enabling Russia to redirect large oil volumes to other markets, primarily India and China, and to increase its oil revenues. Against this background, the G7 countries released a statement after a summit saying they would consider blocking the transportation of Russian seaborne crude oil, unless it is priced at or below a level "to be agreed in consultation with international partners."

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak warned earlier that such steps would disbalance the market and send crude prices soaring.