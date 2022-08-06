Amnesty International reveals inconvenient facts about Ukrainian army, says US activist

NEW YORK, August 6. /TASS/. US human rights defender Ajamu Baraka said the Amnesty International unearthed facts about Ukrainian armed forces that Western press would not report.

"[Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky now implies that Amnesty International has now fallen under the spell of Kremlin propaganda for pointing out the obvious that Western press would not report and that is Ukrainian forces have been using civilians as shields," he tweeted on Friday.

In a report released on Thursday, the UK-based Amnesty International said Ukraine violated the laws of war and put the lives of civilians at risk by deploying combat vehicles and weapons at schools and hospitals.

