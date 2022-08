WASHINGTON, August 5. /TASS/. Peace in Ukraine will be impossible without Russian-US talks, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas.

"In my view, the globalist leaders’ strategy [on Ukraine] escalates and prolongs war and decreases a chance for peace," he said on Thursday. "Without American-Russian talks, there will never be peace in Ukraine."

"Only strong leaders are able to make peace," the premier added.