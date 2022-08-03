Nagorno-Karabakh republic suffers losses in manpower and equipment — Azerbaijan

BAKU, August 3. /TASS/. The unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment in Azerbaijan’s retaliatory special operation, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"A number of combat positions of illegal Armenian units were destroyed during the special operation. In addition, an airstrike was conducted on a military base in the Yukhary Oratag settlement in the former Aghdara District, which killed troops, destroyed several D-30 howitzers, as well as several military vehicles and a large amount of ammunition," the statement reads.

The ministry emphasized that Azerbaijan was determined to prevent any kind of provocations. "In accordance with Azerbaijan’s Constitution, terrorist attacks and provocations in the country will be resolutely prevented and retaliatory measures will be even more devastating," the statement added.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier pointed to a rise in tensions in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the ministry, Azerbaijani troops violated the ceasefire in the Sarybaba height area. The peacekeeper mission is taking measures to stabilize the situation together with Armenian and Azerbaijani representatives.