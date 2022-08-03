Azerbaijani forces carried out special operation in response to fire from Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, August 3. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan carried out a special military operation in response to fire from the unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, which resulted in a number of heights captured, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced Wednesday.

"Members of illegal Armenian militias present in Azerbaijan at the territory where Russian peacekeepers are deployed have committed and act of terrorism and provocation, which resulted in death of Azerbaijani serviceman Anar Kyazymov. In addition, they attempted to capture the Gyrkhyz height and deploy combat positions there. The ‘Vengeance’ response operation resulted in Azerbaijani Armed Forces taking control over the Gyrkhyz height and a number of other dominant heights along the Karabakh ridge," the Ministry said in its statement.

The Ministry noted that Azerbaijani forces currently carry out engineering works on the captured positions.

"Azerbaijan has stated repeatedly that presence of illegal Armenian militias in the republic violates the trilateral statement of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russian Federation and Armenia and remains a source of danger," the Ministry said, noting that "demilitarization of these territories, total withdrawal of Armenian forces and disarmament of illegal Armenian militias are mandatory."

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry of Armenia published a statement, calling on the international community to take measures in response to "Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions" and reaffirmed its commitment to peace in the region. Earlier, Armenian media reported citing Nagorno-Karabakh forces that, on August 3, two servicemen died and 14 were injured in an abrupt escalation at the contact line with Azerbaijan.