Chinese Foreign Ministry quotes Biden as saying US does not support Taiwan independence

BEJING, July 28./TASS/. During a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, US President Joe Biden assured him that the US does not support Taiwan independence, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported.

According to a release on the ministry’s website, President Biden "reiterated that the one-China policy of the US has not changed and will not change, and that the US does not support ‘Taiwan independence’".

The Foreign Ministry quoted Biden as saying "that the world is at a critical moment". "US-China cooperation benefits not only the two peoples but also people of all countries," it wrote. "The US hopes to keep an open line of communication with China to enhance mutual understanding and avoid misperception and miscalculation, and will work with China where the interests of the two countries align and, at the same time, properly manage differences," the release quoted the US leader as saying.