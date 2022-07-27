US’ Blinken says plans to talk to Russia’s Lavrov in upcoming days

WASHINGTON, July 27. /TASS/. US State Secretary Antony Blinken plans to talk to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov shortly, he said Wednesday.

"In the coming days, I expect to speak with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for the first time since the war [Russian special military operation in Ukraine - TASS] began," he said. "I plant to raise an issue that’s a top priority for us - the release of Americans Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner."

"We put a substantial proposal [on their release] on the table weeks ago. Our governments have communicated repeatedly and directly on that proposal. And I’ll use that conversation to follow up personally, and, I hope, move us [toward] the resolution," Blinken said.

He also said he intends to discuss the deal on export of grain from Ukraine, which he called a positive step forward, while claiming that there is a difference between a signed deal and its practical implementation.

He also claimed that the upcoming talks will not be talks about Ukraine, reiterating that "nothing [must be decided] about Ukraine without Ukraine.".