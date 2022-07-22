Two Syrians killed as militants shell Hama governorate

BEIRUT, July 22. /TASS/. Two Syrians were killed and five injured as terrorists from the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) shelled the city of As Suqaylabiyah and its outskirts in the Hama governorate, the SANA news agency reported on Friday.

According to the report, the terrorists used multiple-launch rocket systems to shell the area.

As Suqaylabiyah district is located in the Al-Ghab plain and is under the protection of the Syrian government forces. On Friday afternoon, militants also fired mortar rounds towards the village of Nubl al-Khatib, but no casualties were reported there.

The Syrian artillery carried out no retaliatory strikes at the militants' positions.