Taiwan denies reports about mortar shell supplies to Ukraine — radio

HONGKONG, July 11. /TASS/. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry has denied reports saying it has been providing Ukraine with 60 mm mortar shells, ICRT radio reported on Monday.

The denial comes after the publication, by several Ukrainian media outlets, of a photo image of mortar shells with traditional Chinese hieroglyphs that Taiwan uses printed on them.

Taiwan’s top brass slammed the reports as false and stressed that the mortar shells in the photo use a system of serial numbers that is different to the one used by the island’s armed force.

Taiwan, officially a part of China, that has had its own administration since 1949, condemned Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and joined economic sanctions against Moscow.