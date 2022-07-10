British Foreign Secretary Truss announces her candidacy for Tory leader and PM

LONDON, July 11. /TASS/. The UK’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced she would run for Tory leader and prime minister in an article for The Telegraph late on Sunday.

"We face huge challenges at home amid the global economic crisis. We face huge challenges abroad, from an aggressive Russia to an increasingly assertive China," she wrote in the article published on the daily’s website. "It will be an uphill battle, but one we can win by delivering for the British people. I am putting myself forward because I can lead, deliver and make the tough decisions."

The British foreign secretary was one of the most ardent critics of Russia in the government of Boris Johnson who announced his decision on Thursday to resign as the UK’s PM. In the article, Truss praised herself for having "helped to lead the international response" to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and "delivered a tough sanctions package that has led the world."

Truss and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace were the most likely candidates for prime minister, however Wallace revealed on Saturday that he had decided not to run in the leadership contest.