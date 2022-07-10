China’s Foreign Ministry says Blinken told Wang Yi US won’t seek new Cold War with China

BEIJING, July 10. /TASS/. China’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that the US won’t seek a new Cold War with China.

"Blinken said the US isn’t seeking a new Cold War with China, change China’s system, and won’t challenge China’s Communist Party and its political will," the ministry said in a statement following a meeting between the top diplomats in Indonesia.

The ministry also said the US diplomat stated Washington is doing all it can to manage risks in the relations between the countries and is open to cooperation with China.