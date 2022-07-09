Zelensky dismisses ambassadors to Hungary, Czech Republic, Norway, India

KIEV, July 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has dismissed the ambassadors to Hungary, the Czech Republic, Norway, and India, according to decrees published on the presidential website on Saturday.

The ambassador to India also represented Ukraine in Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky sacked Ambassador to Germany Andrey Melnik, who is notorious for his scandalous statements and who voiced disagreement with Berlin’s policy of military and financial aid to Kiev. For example, he described German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as ‘offended liverwurst’ in May.