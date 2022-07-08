Boris Johnson’s resignation not to influence weapons supplies to Ukraine — LPR head

LUGANSK, July 8. /TASS/. The resignation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is unlikely to stop the process of weapons supplies to Ukraine, Leonid Pasechnik, head of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), told TASS on Friday.

"The resignation of British Premier Boris Johnson is unlikely to seriously impact weapons supplies to Ukraine. Don’t forget that the weapons Kiev is receiving from the United Kingdom are a drop in the bucket, a very small quantity compared to the huge amount supplied to the Ukrainian army and nationalist battalions from the West in general," he said.

Johnson announced on Thursday that he was stepping down as the leader of the Conservative Party. He also said that he would vacate the premier’s office as soon as a new party leader was elected. The timeframe for the election procedure of the new party leader will be approved next week. Earlier, about 60 officials, including several ministers, bailed from Johnson’s government.