Chinese army points to readiness for war amid US senator’s Taiwan visit

BEIJING, July 8. /TASS/. The Chinese armed forces express their readiness to start military operations any time to defend the country’s sovereignty in the wake of a visit by US Senator Rick Scott of Florida to Taiwan, China’s Defense Ministry announced on Friday.

"These actions by the United States seriously violated the One China principle," Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesman Wu Qian said.

"The People’s Republic of China expresses its resolute protest in this regard. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army is always ready for war and we can start military operations any time and will firmly defend the national sovereignty and the territorial integrity of our country," the spokesman said.

As the spokesman specified, the People’s Liberation Army of China "will resolutely put an end to external interference and any attempts by Taiwanese separatists to achieve the so-called independence of Taiwan."

"It is necessary by all means to ensure the Motherland’s unity," the spokesman stressed.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces headed by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island. Taiwan has preserved the flag and several other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed before the Communists took over the mainland. According to China’s official position supported by most countries, including Russia, the Island of Taiwan is one of China’s provinces.