Situation in Karakaplakstan under total control - National Guard commander

TASHKENT, July 3. /TASS/. The situation in Uzbekistan’s autonomous republic of Karapalpakstan is totally controlled following the unrest on July 1 and 2, commander of Uzbekistan’s National Guard Rustan Dzhurayev said on Sunday.

"The situation has been taken under total control," he reported to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

On Saturday, Mirziyoyev issued a decree imposing a state of emergency in Karakalpakstan and appointing Dhurayev commandant of the territory. Over the period of the state of emergency, public order protection measures were enhanced, a curfew was imposed, traffic of private and public transport was banned, public catering and trade outlets were closed, any mass gatherings were prohibited.

Following the riots in the region, Mirziyoyev decided not to amend thee constitution concerning Karakalpakstan’s status. In May, Uzbekistan’s parliament set up a commission to elaborate constitutional amendments. It was planned to introduce around 200 amendments, including on the region’s status. It was planned to exclude from the 1992 constitution provisions on Karakalpakstan’s status of a sovereign republic within Uzbekistan, which can secede from it on the basis of results of a national referendum in Karakalpakstan.