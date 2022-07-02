Four Israeli fighters hit Syria’s Tartus province with missiles — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Four F-16 fighter jets of Israel’s Air Force attacked Syria’s Tartus region with guided missiles on Saturday morning, wounding two civilians, Yevgeny Gerasimov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Conflicting Parties in Syria, told reporters.

"On July 2 from 06.30 to 06.36 a.m., four tactical F-16 fighter jets belonging to the Israeli Air Force fired four guided missiles at facilities in the Syrian province of Tartus from the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea," Gerasimov said.

According to the officer, material damage was caused by the strike.

"Two civilians were wounded," he noted.