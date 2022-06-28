Sweden flags progress at NATO talks with Turkey

TASS, June 28. Sweden and Turkey have made progress at talks on the Nordic country’s accession to NATO, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Tuesday.

Further progress can be achieved at the alliance’s current summit in Madrid, Linde said in an interview with Svenska Dagbladet daily. "We expect that something positive could happen today, but it might also take longer," Linde said.

Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO on May 18. They were expected to receive an invitation at the June 28-30 summit in Madrid, but Turkey blocked the accession process. Ankara demands that the countries recognize a number of Kurdish parties as terrorist organizations and extradite persons wanted in Turkey on terrorism charges.