Donetsk comes under massive shelling, explosions heard throughout city

DONETSK, February 26. /TASS/. Heavy shelling has broken out in Donetsk, the capital of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a TASS correspondent reported from the site on Saturday.

The bombardment can be heard in the front-line Kievsky district of Donetsk. Locals are hiding in basements and shelters. The sounds of the explosions reverberate through the Petrovsky, Leninsky, Voroshilovsky and Kirovsky districts, local residents told TASS.

Around 19.00 local time the sounds of explosions were heard even in Shakhtersk, which is located in the deep rear.