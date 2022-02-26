Macron warns ‘war will be long,’ calls to get prepared

PARIS, February 26. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the war in Ukraine "will last long," and called to prepare for long-term consequences for Europe.

"This crisis will be long. This war will be long. And all crises, connected to it, will continue. So we must prepare," he said, visiting an agricultural expo west of Paris. Macron promised support to the French agricultural industry.

"War has returned to Europe. This war was a unilateral choice of Russian President Vladimir Putin. We must try to build peace and protect it, and take necessary measures, impose sanctions and continue this fight," he said, expressing his solidarity with Ukraine.

The French leader noted that the consequences will affect French exports, which will harm French agricultural and food companies. He also mentioned possible problems in metallurgy and logistics, as well as a price hike for electric energy.

"We are creating a resistance plan now in order to security our economy areas," Macron added.

He promised that the authorities will take short-term and long-term decisions in order "to secure ourselves in terms of energy as well as possible" and "to try to mitigate the consequences of the price hike.".