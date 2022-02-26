DPR air defense intercept two Tochka-U missiles

DONETSK, February 26. /TASS/. Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) air defense forces intercepted two Tochka-U ballistic missiles, fired by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (DPR) Saturday, according to DPR territorial defense headquarters.

"Early in the morning, air defense forces intercepted two Tochka-U missiles in DPR. Both tactical missiles failed to go off," the headquarters said in its Telegram channel.

Missile fragments damaged residential buildings, outbuildings and cars in Ilovaysk and Amvrosiyevka. Specialists work at the fall sites, the headquarters added.

"At about 5:00, not the missile itself, but a taken down fragment fell here," says Amvrosiyevka Distric Administration head Igor Lyzov. "The missile elements damaged residential buildings, vehicles in the agricultural enterprise. There were no casualties or injuries. We had it quiet lately, this is an individual case. Everything is quite now."

On Friday, Ukrainian forces attempted to hit an oil depot in the Kirovsky District of Donetsk with another Tochka-U missile. The missile was intercepted; its fragments fell in a residential area.