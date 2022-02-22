Biden says, Russia’s recognition of DPR, LPR threatens US national security

WASHINGTON, February 22. /TASS/. The recognition of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR) by Russia contradicts Moscow’s obligations within the framework of the Minsk Accords and represents a threat to the US national security and international policy, according to US President Joe Biden’s executive order imposing sanctions on the Donbass republics made public on Monday.

The American leader asserts that "the Russian Federation’s purported recognition of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) or Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) regions of Ukraine contradicts Russia’s commitments under the Minsk agreements and further threatens the peace, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and thereby constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States."

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the DPR and LPR. Agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders.