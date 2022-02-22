US still does not intend to send its troops to Ukraine, White House says

WASHINGTON, February 22. /TASS/. The US does not intend to send its armed forces to Ukraine against the background of latest events, a high-ranking representative of the US administration said during a special phone briefing for journalists on Monday.

"I have nothing to add to the President who said that he had no intention of sending American forces," he said in response to a question about the possible deployment of US troops in Ukraine.

Earlier, the US announced the deployment of additional forces to Poland and Romania over tensions around Ukraine. Washington had repeatedly stressed that it was ready to protect NATO countries but not Ukraine. As US President Joe Biden said earlier, it was not planned to send troops to Ukraine even for the evacuation of US citizens.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the DPR and LPR. Agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders.