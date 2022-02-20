Foreign journalists came under fire in Donbass - CNN

NEW YORK, February 20. /TASS/. Journalists from CNN and AFP came under fire in eastern Ukraine on Saturday while accompanying Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky, the US TV channel reported on its website.

"A group of journalists, including from the French agency AFP and CNN, came under mortar fire Saturday when accompanying Ukraine's interior minister on the frontlines," CNN said.

A spokesperson for the pro-presidential Servant of the People party, Yulia Paliychuk, said Ukrainian lawmakers and foreign journalists came under fire in Donbass. The Ukraine-24 TV channel said no one was injured.