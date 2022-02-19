German chancellor’s claims about genocide in Donbass unacceptable - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s claims to the effect statements about genocide in Donbass are laughable are totally unacceptable, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Saturday.

"German leaders are not in a position to ridicule genocide issues. This is unacceptable, in particular in the light of Germany’s historical experience in such matters as mass extermination of people and the spread of misanthropic ideologies," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in the wake of Olaf’s statement.

On Saturday, Scholz told the Munich Security Conference that the term genocide was unapplicable to the situation in Donbass and described such statements as "laughable."

Earlier, speaking at a joint news conference with Scholz Russian President Vladimir Putin used the term genocide in relation to the situation in this region.

On Friday, the leaders of the Lugansk and Donetsk people’s republics have declared a campaign of evacuation of civilians to Russia, including the Rostov Region, in view of the growing risk of hostilities. Later a number of other regions declared their readiness to host evacuees from Donbass.