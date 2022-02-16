Post-Soviet security bloc sees UN as its key int’l partner - secretary general

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russia-led post-Soviet security bloc, is interested in enhancing the United Nations’ role in the world and considers it as its key international partner, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Wednesday.

"We consider the United Nations as our key international partner and are interested in enhancing its role," he said in his online address to the UN Security Council.

"This approach was committed to paper in the statement of the CSTO foreign ministers on the commitment to the principles of the UN Charter and closer cooperation on ensuring their unconditional observance," he said.

The CSTO secretary general stressed that the organization will further develop all areas of cooperation with the United Nations on the basis of the joint declaration of cooperation between the two organizations of March 18, 2010 and memorandums and protocols of cooperation in various areas.

"We fully support UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ theses on the importance of reducing strategic security risks through preventive regional activities and share his opinion that regional security organizations play a central role in maintaining peace, preventing and overcoming instability. On its part, the CSTO is geared toward efficient implementation of these tasks in the its responsibility zone and has a potential necessary for that," Zas stressed.