Kiev covertly sending new recruits to Donbass, says DPR intelligence

DONETSK, February 15. /TASS/. The intelligence service of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has reported that Kiev is carrying out a concealed mobilization of its forces, and new recruits are being transported to the zone of military operations in Donbass, Spokesman for the DPR’s People’s Militia Oleg Nikitin said on Tuesday.

"The intelligence of the DPR’s People’s Militia received information on a concealed mobilization being carried out in Ukraine. In the next few days, up to two territorial defense companies, consisting of Ukrainian citizens that went through short-term military training, will arrive at the Novolugovskaya and Svetlodarskoye communities. You have seen these recruits running around with wooden riffles. They are going to be sent to the zone of Kiev’s military operation in Donbass by way of deception, under the guise of transporting them to training camps <…>," the spokesman noted.

According to Nikitin, Donbass intelligence reports on a growing number of deserters and draft evaders in the Ukrainian army, and also those who refuse to take part in the aggression against the Donbass republics. "We would like to address all Ukrainian citizens and servicemen, who disagree with the current Nazi policy in Kiev, urging them to abstain from participating the bloody attack on the free people of Donbass," the DPR official emphasized.