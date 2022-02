DONETSK, February 12. /TASS/. The situation in Donetsk is calm now, and the reports about an explosion that appeared on social networks have not been confirmed, a source in the law enforcement agencies of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) told TASS on Saturday.

"The situation is calm in Donetsk, the reports of an explosion in the city, which are circulating on social networks, have not been confirmed," he said.