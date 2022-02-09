Boris Johnson to visit Brussels and Warsaw amid Ukraine crisis

LONDON, February 10. /TASS/. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit NATO headquarters and Poland to demonstrate solidarity with the West amid tensions in Ukraine, the British prime minister’s press office said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Prime Minister will fly to Brussels and Warsaw today [Thursday - TASS] as he calls on international partners to demonstrate their solidarity with NATO allies who bear the brunt of Russian aggression," the press office stated.

"The Prime Minister will stress to allies that they must not compromise on NATO’s fundamental principles. This includes inviolability of countries’ sovereignty, the right of every European democracy to aspire to NATO membership and NATO’s obligation to protect the security of its member states," the prime minister’s office continued adding that London is willing to work in a diplomatic way to alleviate the existing tension.

"The UK is ready to work for a diplomatic way forward and we believe this can be achieved," the press office said. London also stated that any diplomatic efforts "can only be based on existing international agreements and the fundamental principles of a Europe whole and free."

It was also stressed that "the UK has been at the vanguard of efforts to curb Russian hostility towards its neighbors," citing the example of the recent contacts of the British prime minister with the leaders of Lithuania, Germany, the Netherlands, and France.