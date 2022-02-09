Kiev’s attempts to manipulate information not conductive to peace - Donetsk

DONETSK, February 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian delegation’s attempts to juggle with information during the latest session of the Contact Group’s security subgroup are not conductive to reconciliation, said Alexey Nikonorov, a negotiator for the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the security subgroup of the Contact Group on settling the situation in Donbass.

"A significant portion of the 178th session of the working group on security issues was wasted on countering the Ukrainian side’s manipulative rhetoric," Nikonorov was quoted as saying by the Donetsk News Agency. "The situation within the working group looks as if the Kiev government’s envoys have created an alternative reality for themselves, in which they are communicating with imaginary conflict sides and present imaginary information from alleged reports of the [Special Monitoring] Mission [of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe]."

"Once again, we had to bring Ukrainian negotiations back to reality, including by providing comparative analysis of violations, committed by the sides in the SMM’s opinion," the diplomat added.

In his words, the delegations of the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) also had to refute Kiev’s false claims that Ukraine did not violate agreements on pullback of dangerous weapons.

"We cited statistics from OSCE SMM reports, which clearly reports numerous violations committed by the Ukrainian military," Nikonorov said.