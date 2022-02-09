Ukraine keeps dodging constructive dialogue on security in Donbass - Lugansk

LUGANSK, February 9. /TASS/. Ukraine kept dodging a constructive dialogue during the latest session of the Contact Group’s security subgroup, the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) said after Tuesday’s talks.

"By evading a constructive substantial dialogue, Ukraine once again demonstrated its total reluctance and lack of political will to achieve real and substantial agreements for preventing a possible escalation along the line of contact," the delegation said in its Telegram channel.

"The Ukrainian side’s attitude one again confirmed Kiev’s lack of interest in a full-fledged launch of a coordination mechanism," it said.

No progress was made in the issue of mutual security guarantees as well, according to LPR diplomats.

"The Ukrainian side keeps dodging discussions on restoring mutual trust - an essential part of the mechanism of providing security guarantees, which Ukraine undermined by its capture and unlawful detention of the LPR observer in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC)," Lugansk negotiators said.

According to the statement, sporadic provocative fire by the armed forces of Ukraine, targeting the territories of the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, is becoming more and more frequent against the backdrop of the lack of progress in the Ukrainian settlement process.