Russia-China statement can lay foundation for powerful alliance - EU foreign policy chief

BRUSSELS, February 8. /TASS/. The recent joint statement, adopted by Russia and China, can become a foundation for a powerful alliance between the two countries, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell told reporters in the US on Tuesday.

"A joint statement between China and Russia, which has not been very well perceived [by the West] because everybody was looking to Ukraine, may be the foundation stone of a big alliance of two authoritarian regimes," he said. "This is, for sure, is going to be the big fight of the century, the fight between democracies and authoritarian regimes.".