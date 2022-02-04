NATO’s weapons supplies encouraging Kiev to use force in Donbass — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. NATO’s weapons supplies to the Kiev authorities provide a temptation for them to use military force in Donbass, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday.

"Everything that the West is doing in terms of pumping weapons to the Kiev regime provides an additional temptation to them for using military methods to resolve the issues in eastern Ukraine. It is completely unacceptable to us for obvious reasons," she pointed out.

"Such actions, as a whole and separately, make it clear that those who are trying to raise tensions may stage provocations," the diplomat added.