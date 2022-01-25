West fails to act adequately out of annoyance at Belarusian achievements, president says

MINSK, January 25. /TASS/. The West is annoyed at Belarus’ achievements, which is making it take inadequate actions against Minsk, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with National Academy of Sciences’ members on Tuesday.

"Historically, our rivals - first and foremost, the geopolitical ones - aren’t happy about our achievements. Our successes have always annoyed the so-called collective West, making it take inadequate actions towards Belarus," the head of state pointed out.

Lukashenko noted that the coronavirus pandemic was currently complicating the situation, as well as "a new round of economic and political blackmail and the unfolding military hysteria at Belarus’ borders."

"Today, we can see what global changes are taking place in the information and technical fields. Knowledge and technologies are being rapidly upgraded. The one who loses the race risks losing everything, including their country," the Belarusian president emphasized. This is why, in his words, Minsk has no other choice but "to be among the leaders." "It’s not just a question of your scientific ambition, it is about preserving our statehood and the Belarusian nation. If we fail to get one of the top spots, if we fail to keep up with the race and stop, we will fall and will be trampled," Lukashenko stressed, addressing members of the Academy of Sciences.