Ukrainian envoy, UN Secretary General address de-escalation around Kiev

UNITED NATIONS, January 25. /TASS/. Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Sergey Kyslytsya and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres have discussed the possible assistance of the organization’s head in de-escalation around Ukraine, the press service of the permanent mission stated on its Twitter page.

"Today, Permanent Representative of Ukraine Sergey Kyslytsya and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres met to reiterate that any invasion is against [international] law and discuss how SG’s good offices could help with de-escalation," the statement reads.

The West and Kiev have recently been spreading allegations about Russia’s potential ‘invasion’ of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such allegations and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.