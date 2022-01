KIEV, January 25. /TASS/. The head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Andrey Yermak, announced that all participants of the upcoming Normandy Format (Germany, Russia, France and Ukraine) meeting of political advisers had confirmed their participation.

"This is a very powerful signal, meaning that the Normandy Format has been unblocked at last <...>. All envoys (political advisers) have confirmed their participation," he told Ukraine’s ICTV channel.