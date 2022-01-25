Ukrainian security chief refutes reports that Russian embassy staff were leaving Ukraine

KIEV, January 24. /TASS/. Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Alexey Danilov on Monday refuted reports that Russian embassy employees were leaving Ukraine.

"There was a big disinformation wave that Russian embassy staff are leaving our country. We don’t see that," he told a briefing.

At the same time, in his words, three other embassies are evacuating their diplomats.

The New York reported earlier that Russia had begun to evacuate its diplomats from the embassy in Ukraine. On Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia’s embassy in Kiev is operating routinely.