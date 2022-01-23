German chancellor calls on West to beware of anti-Russian sanctions’ impacts on itself

BERLIN, January 23. /TASS/. The crisis around Ukraine should be resolved through diplomacy, but if it comes to anti-Russian sanctions, the West should beware of possible impacts of these sanctions on itself, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with the Suddeutsche Zeitung on Sunday.

"In this case, which I hope will never happen, we will have to act in a wise way," he said when asked whether Germany would put up with losses in case of possible sanctions against Nord Stream 2.

According to the German chancellor, it is necessary to opt for most effective measures. "At the same time, it is necessary to understand which consequences it will entail for us. No one should have any illusions that there are any measures that would have no consequences for us," he added.

"We are agreeing possible measures with the allies. We must be ready to act if necessary," he stressed.

Touching on the situation in Ukraine, Scholz said, "We are in a very serious situation now." He said that the European Union and the United States share the opinion that Russia’s military aggression would have a "high price."

Recently, Western and Ukrainian media outlets have been echoing claims about Russia’s possible aggression against Ukraine. Peskov earlier slammed such statements as "empty and groundless" and their goal is to whip up tensions. He stressed that Russia doesn’t pose any threat to anyone, but did not rule out possible provocations to justify the remarks in question and warned that attempts at using force to settle the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have the most serious consequences.