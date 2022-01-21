Russia calls on US, Germany, France to stop conniving at Kiev’s actions — Lavrov

GENEVA, January 21. /TASS/. In its contacts with the United States, Germany and France, Russia keeps on calling on them to stop conniving at Ukraine’s actions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday after his talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Once again today and when we received the German foreign minister, and in contacts with our French colleagues, we insist that it is high time to stop turning a blind eye to what the Kiev regime is doing and compel it to implement what it promised and what was approved by the [UN] Security Council," he said.

According to the Russian top diplomat, Western partners keep on "evading" the question about what they think really happened in Ukraine in 2014. In his words, they prefer to say that the starting point of the tragedy in Ukraine was the developments in Crimea. But Russia, he stressed, continues to recall that the peace agreement between the then Ukrainian President, Viktor Yanukovich, and the opposition, where Germany, France and Poland acted as guarantors, had broken down.

"The opposition broke it and immediately came out with Russophobic statements demanding the Russians be ousted from Crimea. Then it sent militants there and after that <…> Crimeans rose up and organized their referendum," he explained.