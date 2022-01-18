Belarusian Ministry of Interior announces exercises in wake of Kazakhstan events

MINSK, January 18. /TASS/. Comprehensive exercises with the involvement of local law enforcement forces and internal troops of the Ministry of the Interior will take place in Belarus within the context of the events in Kazakhstan, the Belarusian Ministry of the Interior announced in its Telegram channel Tuesday.

"The events in Kazakhstan, accompanied by mass riots, attacks on and the capture of state facilities including military ones, have confirmed the necessity to practice various development scenarios," the Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, the comprehensive exercises with the involvement of police special forces and internal troops will take place this week.

"We plan to practice the enforcement of public order, thwarting mass riots, as well as tactical actions on the elimination of terror groups, extremist cells, and armed criminals," the Ministry said.

On January 2, protests sparked in several cities in Kazakhstan, evolving into mass riots and pogroms over several days. They were accompanied by attacks on policemen, servicemen, and government facilities in many cities, mostly in Almaty. Following a request by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, CSTO states sent their peacekeepers to the republic. According to the authorities, constitutional order was restored in all regions. According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, over 4,500 people were injured, while the morgues received a total of 225 bodies.