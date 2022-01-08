Unrest in Kazakhstan’s Atyrau region leaves 1 killed, 49 wounded, says TV

NUR-SULTAN, January 8. /TASS/. One person was killed and another 49 wounded as a result of mass riots in Kazakhstan’s Atyrau region, the Khabar-24 TV channel reported on Saturday citing the region’s head Makhambet Dosmukhambetov.

"One person died as a result of the unrest in the Atyrau region, and another 49 were wounded, <...> including 36 law enforcement officers. They have been taken to hospitals," according to the report on the channel’s Telegram channel.

"All social facilities of the region are working as normal now," the channel said, adding that the crisis center continues its work, with checkpoints set up at the main roads, and the protection of strategic facilities fortified.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities a few days later. The ensuing violence left scores of people injured, with fatalities also being reported. Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions by the morning of January 7. However, the situation remains tense in Almaty.