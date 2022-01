WASHINGTON, January 8. /TASS/. The idea of potential shipment of US-made Stinger man-portable air defense systems was indeed discussed with the US’ participation, a high-ranking Department of State representative told journalists Friday.

"I know that the Stinger issue was raised. But I really have no specific answer to this question," she said, answering a question whether Washington is ready to authorize the shipment of the Stinger systems by a third side, such as Estonia.