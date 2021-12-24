Top Ukrainian official says Kiev regularly contacts Washington to coordinate moves

KIEV, December 24. /TASS/. The government of Ukraine maintains regular contact with the US to coordinate their moves, Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Andrei Yermak said in an interview published on Friday.

"We regularly coordinate our actions with the American partners," he said in the interview to Fokus. "I personally, for example, quite often get in contact with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and we have a relationship of trust."

He said Ukraine and its Western partners stick to the principle that no issues related to Ukraine are decided without its involvement.

Yermak said the West holds the view that Ukraine’s membership in NATO is up to Kiev and the alliance.

Russia, in the recently released documents, has made clear its position about European security, the official said. But he said the West has responded that Russia doesn’t have a say in the matter of NATO membership.

Yermal said statements by the West that it was ready for tough measures in the event of stronger escalation were important. At the same time, Kiev is seeking "real actions," even as the current aid to Ukraine has already been unparalleled, the official said.