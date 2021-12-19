German lawmaker says Russia’s proposals to NATO are unacceptable

BERLIN, December 19. /TASS/. Michael Roth, chair of the German Bundestag’s foreign affairs committee, said on Sunday that Russia’s initiatives on security guarantees, in particular, Russia’s demand that NATO stop its eastward expansion, are unacceptable.

"First, I am glad that, obviously, we are currently at a stage when initiatives are advanced that can be discussed. But this proposal, of course, is unacceptable. It won’t do," he said in an interview with the radio Deutschlandfunk station.

According to Roth, Eastern European countries are not Moscow’s sphere of influence. "Once again: this is a free choice of these societies to share our values and I will be glad if people and politicians say: ‘Yes, we want what you guarantee to your citizens - democracy, the supremacy of law, the freedom of expression, free and independent courts, effective anti-corruption struggle, a working market-oriented economy, prosperity for many," he said.

He called on Europe to elaborate a common response to Russia’s alleged buildup of troops at the border with Ukraine. "We need a European response and a European Eastern policy," he said,

On Friday, the Russian foreign ministry released two Russian draft agreements in security guarantees from the United States and NATO.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on NATO to begin substantive talks on reliable long-term security guarantees to Russia. He stressed that Russia needs legally binding guarantees because the West has failed to fulfill its verbal commitments.