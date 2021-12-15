Ukraine’s Interpol Bureau refuses to put ex-Crimean prosecutor on wanted list

KIEV, December 15. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Interpol Bureau has refused to put Ambassador to Cape Verde, ex-Crimean prosecutor Natalya Poklonskaya on the international wanted list, according to the response of the Prosecutor General’s Office to the request of the Ukrainskie Novosti news portal.

"We inform you that the pre-trial investigation body took measures to put Poklonskaya on the international wanted list. However, the Ukrainian Bureau of Interpol refused to declare this individual on the international wanted list," the information released on Wednesday says.

It is noted that Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs refused to put Poklonskaya on the international wanted list, since it would be contrary to Article 3 of the Interpol Statute, which states that it is strictly forbidden for the Organization to undertake any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character.