State coup in the works in Ukraine, Zelensky asserts

KIEV, December 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky stated that people preparing a state coup in the country continue to advance with their plans.

"I am not ready to talk about this. <...> One cannot talk about things like this. People’s plans have not globally changed, I think, some people were contacted by our partners, received signals. I think, they changed their plans a bit," he told the 1+1 TV channel on Friday.

At the same time he noted, that Ukrainian people did not support such plans and asserted that the country’s leadership was carefully monitoring the situation around the possible state coup. "I am happy that the public does not support such steps by some groups. And I am happy that these groups see that the society doesn’t support them. Yet we are monitoring the situation very carefully," he added. According to the Ukrainian president, the authorities were receiving information on the attempts of internal destabilization thanks to cooperation with the US.

On November 26, Zelensky stated that he had received information about a pending state coup in Ukraine on December 1-2. The Ukrainian president alleged that "some representatives of Russia and Ukraine" were involved in discussing the coup.