{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russia plans to deliver another batch of S-400 systems to Turkey - Kremlin spokesman

Dmitry Peskov said that this kind of cooperation between Russia and Turkey should not be a threat for any country, especially for Greece, because the system is not offensive, it is defensive

ATHENS, December 9. /TASS/. Russia plans to deliver another batch of S-400 missile systems to Turkey, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview (in English) with Greek television channel ANT1.

When asked whether Russia plans to provide another batch of S-400 system to Turkey, Peskov said, "We have certain understanding with our Turkish partners, and we hope so. We hope so, yes."

The television anchor asked Peskov what Moscow’s specific interest was in providing Turkey with S-400 missile systems despite the US sanctions.

"We all know that the United States likes to play this game of sanctions, although we know an understanding they [have] never reached their goals. They have never managed to make a single country change their point of view. But our policy is to be open for cooperation with various countries, especially our partners. This kind of cooperation between Russia and Turkey should not be a threat for any country, especially for Greece, because the system is not offensive, it is defensive. 100% defensive," he assured.

Peskov was interviewed by the television channel in the run-up to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Sochi. First, the broadcaster had given a brief summary of the interview, and on Wednesday night, it aired first excerpts in its prime time newscast. The full interview will be aired in the Special Report program on Friday night.

S-400 deliveries to Turkey

Moscow and Ankara inked a deal in 2017 on the delivery of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system to Turkey, thereby making it the first NATO member to purchase this air defense missile system from Russia.

Ankara’s decision to purchase the Russian-made system infuriated the United States and NATO. So far, Washington has not abandoned its efforts to make Turkey give up the Russian air defense system.

Turkey has not caved to US pressure and said that it would keep the S-400 system. Washington has responded by excluding Ankara from the US program of developing the fifth-generation F-35 fighter-bomber.

Turkish President Erdogan vowed in October 2020 that Ankara was not going to give up the S-400 system, despite Washington’s pressure.

The United States had been threatening Turkey with unilateral sanctions for some time already over the purchase of the S-400 air defense system but was in no hurry to take these steps out of fear of further worsening relations with a major NATO ally, while Ankara warned it would not leave the imposition of these restrictions unanswered. Washington imposed its unilateral sanctions on Ankara in December 2020.

In July 2021, Alexander Mikheyev, CEO of Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec), told reporters at the MAKS-2021 air show that Rosoboronexport would develop a project to deliver an additional batch of the S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to Turkey in the coming months. According to Mikheyev, the project is expected to be finished in the coming months. He pointed out at that time that "final consultations are underway, a financial model has been put together, as well as a program for technical cooperation on the project."

Russia’s S-400 ‘Triumf’ (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.

Coronavirus pandemic
Russia’s Sputnik V is world’s safest Covid vaccine, says RDIF CEO
People inoculated with Sputnik V are protected against death from the coronavirus infection by 130 times better than those unvaccinated
Read more
Vladimir Putin begins video conference with Joe Biden
The leaders are expected to discuss the situation around Ukraine and NATO’s eastward expansion, as well as issues of strategic stability and bilateral agenda
Read more
Putin told Biden sanctions have no effect, including for US - Kremlin aide
When speaking about possible sanctions, Biden mentioned such fields as the economy, finance and politics, Ushakov noted
Read more
Putin calls US sanctions against MIPT university nonsense, attempt to hamper Russia
According to Putin, such measures have only one explanation: they are an attempt to contain the development of Russia
Read more
Press review: Putin-Biden summit focuses on Ukraine and UK eyes AUKUS-like axis for Arctic
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 8th
Read more
Biden informs his European allies about conversation with Putin — White House
The leaders underscored their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the need for Russia to reduce tensions and engage in diplomacy
Read more
Two people killed, three injured in shooting in Moscow’s public service office — Mayor
According to the preliminary reports, the man reached for his gun after being asked to put on a face mask and opened fire
Read more
Russia advocates peace, but has right to ensure its security — Putin
The President stressed that Russia is conducting a peaceful policy
Read more
Nord Stream 2 can be put into operation only after certification — German ministry
Earlier, it was reported that if energy infrastructure operators want to use it before certification is complete, then penalties will be imposed
Read more
No sun, no stars for six months. How to work and live in the North
The chain of meteorology stations stretches to Chukotka - and at every station people are waiting for the supplies
Read more
Hainan authorities to kick off 22nd International Tourism Island Carnival on December 10
Hainan International Tourism Island Carnival will run until December 31 with the closing ceremony set to be held at the Sanya International Duty Free Center
Read more
Putin to listen with great attention to Biden’s proposals on Ukraine, says spokesman
Dmitry Peskov drew attention to "an aggressive and hostile rhetoric coming from Europe’s capital cities" and from Washington on the situation around Ukraine
Read more
Galia Lahav House of Couture to host show at Hainan International Wedding Festival
The event will be held on November 30
Read more
Putin confirms he discussed sanctions with Biden on December 7
As presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters earlier, at the summit on December 7, Putin told Biden that the sanctions had not been effective for the United States itself
Read more
Russia hands note of protest to US warning of consequences of US, NATO provocations
Maria Zakharova pointed out that the unacceptable and dangerous activity of NATO aircraft, when warplanes belonging to the US and its allies conduct flights without radio communication, without providing flight plans to or obtaining permission from air traffic controllers, poses severe risks to the safety of civil flights
Read more
Japan stands for dialogue with Russia on joint activities on Kuril Islands — top diplomat
Earlier, the Russian president handed down instructions to prepare amendments on a package of benefits and incentives for businesses active on the Kuril Islands
Read more
Baltic countries starts talks on Russian electricity import increase — operator
According to spokesperson of Estonia’s Elering Ain Koster, Estonia and Latvia earlier reduced the volume of trade with Russia on the basis of Lithuania’s desires
Read more
Hainan to recycle up to 85% of renewable resources by 2025
By that date, more than 95% of populated areas in the province will establish their own recycling facilities
Read more
Media: Hainan authorities to help develop digital zone in Fuxingcheng Science City
The secretary of the Hainan Province Industry and IT Technology Party Committee noted that "this science city is making progress every year, moving to stages of increasingly intensive development."
Read more
Recreating the USSR impossible under today’s circumstances, Kremlin insists
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that independent sovereign states have been formed, strengthened and are developing successfully in the space of the former USSR for some time already, and they treat each other based on mutual respect, trust and non-interference in each other’s affairs
Read more
Soviet Union ceased to exist 30 years ago today
On December 8, 1991 Russia’s President, Ukraine’s President, and Belarusian Parliamentary Speaker put their signatures to an agreement on establishing the CIS
Read more
The Sanya IP Rights Protection Center in Hainan speeds up work
The time for reviewing applications to obtain documents confirming exclusive rights to inventions has been reduced more than sixfold
Read more
Putin-Modi talks lasted for 3.5 hours
The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, including joint efforts within the G20, BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the struggle with terrorism and Afghanistan
Read more
Belarus to introduce food embargo in response to sanctions
The ban covers certain goods from the EU, the US, Canada, Norway, Albania, Iceland, the UK, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Switzerland
Read more
Polish Maritime Office confirms detention of Russian vessel in Baltic Sea
Currently, the vessel is lying in the anchorage
Read more
Moscow expects Sputnik V vaccine approval by WHO in first half of next year
There is only technical paperwork left to approve the vaccine, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Economic Cooperation Department Dmitry Birichevsky noted
Read more
Russian Navy corvette delivers missile strike on enemy warship in Baltic Sea drills
Also, the corvette’s crew held an exercise for air defense of a ship using the A-190 artillery gun
Read more
Putin, Biden discuss Ukraine, security, restrictions on diplomatic work
According to the Kremlin, the talks mainly centered around topics related to the Ukrainian crisis and the lack of progress in the implementation of the 2015 Minsk agreements that remain the only basis for peace settlement in that country
Read more
Russian Navy aircraft deliver missile strikes in drills as US warship deploys to Black Sea
The exercise involved over 20 aircraft
Read more
RDIF partners in South Korea ready to start Sputnik Light supplies to global market
A commercial batch of the vaccine successfully passed quality control in the Gamaleya Center
Read more
Armenia calls Russia, CSTO and UN to pay attention to Baku’s threats against Yerevan
Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, during his visit to the Quba region, called on Armenia to specify a date for the opening of the Zangezur corridor
Read more
Beijing vows to take countermeasures following US boycott of 2022 Olympics
According to Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian, Beijing expressed its strong discontent and firm protest to the US, and had already submitted an official reprimand
Read more
China opens first LNG refueling station in Hainan — media
The fueling station will serve LNG-powered China National Offshore Oil Company ships
Read more
Deep freeze breaks 1893 record in St. Petersburg as temperature drops to 21 below zero
According to Leading Expert at the Fobos weather center Mikhail Leus, the city has broken cold weather records twice in the 21st century
Read more
Macron to discuss Donbass with leaders of Russia, Ukraine in coming days — AFP
According to the source, the French leader has already discussed the issue with his counterparts from the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany and the United States
Read more
Putin-Biden video conference over
The talks lasted for slightly over two hours
Read more
Press review: Russia, India to deepen ties and NATO spying endangers civilian airliners
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 6th
Read more
Evacuation of grounded Xing Yuan ship in Russia’s Far East underway — official
On Monday, the Chinese Xing Yuan vessel, which was built in 1993 and came to Kholmsk from Japan, took the bottom
Read more
Press review: How the Putin-Modi summit panned out and winter energy crisis haunting EU
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 7th
Read more
‘Nobody will notice their absence’: China slams Olympic door shut on Australian officials
Earlier, the Australian prime minister said that Canberra would join the US’ diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing due to China’s alleged abuse of human rights in the Xinjiang autonomous region and a number of other issues related to China’s interference in Australia’s affairs
Read more
Russia, India to reorient to joint development and production of defense systems
The sides noted the successful completion of the military technical cooperation program for 2011-2020 and hailed an agreement of such program for 2021-2031
Read more
Kremlin unveils details on level of ties with Greece, Turkey
The press secretary assessed Russian-Greek relations at 6 (on a scale of 1-10, with 10 being perfect), while the Russian-Turkish relationship was put at 7
Read more
Kremlin registers huge volume of fake news ahead of Putin-Biden talks — spokesman
Dmitry Peskov stressed that the presidents "never speak based on the emotional mood" and "always speak de facto and based on their national interests"
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky imposes more sanctions over State Duma elections in Crimea
Sanctions were imposed on two US companies and a firm registered in the Cayman Islands
Read more
Zelensky’s initiatives may strip many Donbass residents of Ukrainian citizenship — expert
According to Ruslan Bortnik, the amendments will impact the electoral process, not merely in terms of the number of voters, but rather "on who will be able to be elected in Donbass"
Read more
Putin calls for not shifting responsibility for escalation around Ukraine on Russia
According to the Kremlin, the talks mainly centered round topics related to the Ukrainian crisis and the lack of progress in the implementation of the 2015 Minsk agreements
Read more
‘Acting solely in the interests of the Russian people is the right choice’, Putin affirms
Certain forces in the West simply sought to make sure that Russia would collapse, the Russian President also noted
Read more
Press review: Why Russia nabbed Ukrainian spy ring and Transnistria up against the wall
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 3rd
Read more
Putin, Biden to hold talks via live link-up on Tuesday
The leaders are expected to discuss the situation around Ukraine, NATO’s eastward expansion, some issues of strategic stability and the bilateral agenda
Read more
Kremlin slams potential US sanctions against Putin's inner circle as media hysteria
Earlier on Monday, CNN reported that the potential new US sanctions may affect the Russian president’s close associates and also include the disconnection of Russia from the SWIFT system
Read more
Kremlin says scheduled talks with Biden ‘convenient’ for Putin
The Russian President and his US counterpart will hold bilateral talks in a video conference on December 7
Read more