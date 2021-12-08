NATO subjugating Ukraine, marking red line for Moscow, Kremlin emphasizes

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is progressively cranking up pressure on Ukraine, which is a red line for Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper on Wednesday.

"Russia is not threatening anyone. Moscow takes measures against the looming threat which is advancing towards its borders. We see how NATO is gradually starting to subjugate Ukraine. This is a red line for Russia," he emphasized.

Cutting through the Western hype about Russia’s alleged military threat to Ukraine, Peskov noted that Moscow is conducting a military exercise on its own soil. "Either way, everything that Russia does occurs on its own territory. It’s not as if our soldiers are being shipped off somewhere like Latin America. These US servicemen are coming here, there is a big difference," the press secretary pointed out.

On December 7, Putin and Biden held talks in a videoconference format, the conversation lasted two hours. The situation around Ukraine was the prevailing subject, the leaders also discussed bilateral relations, cybersecurity and the Iranian nuclear deal. The presidents agreed to instruct their representatives to begin detailed consultations on these "sensitive" issues.